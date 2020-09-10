SWAT teams respond to hostage situation in the South Loop

article

A SWAT team responded Thursday morning for a man held at gunpoint after a failed robbery in the South Loop.

The standoff was ongoing at 11 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded at 10:26 a.m. for a call of an attempted robbery and called in a special weapons team upon learning someone was being held at gunpoint, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional details have not been released.