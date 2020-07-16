Swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan after going underwater at Promontory Point

article

A swimmer was rescued from Lake Michigan after going underwater for a half hour Thursday afternoon in Lake Michigan.

A young man went underwater about 1 p.m. at Promontory Point in the 5500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Divers were searching for him in “very rough” waters until pulling him out about 1:35 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

He was in the process of getting life saving care, but his condition was unknown, Merritt said.

So far in 2020, at least 17 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lake Surf Project, which tracks drownings.