Tarrant County Sheriff calls illegal immigrant repeat offenders ‘drunks’ who ‘will run over your children’

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn spoke during a news conference at the White House Thursday with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and said that if illegal immigrant repeat offenders get released from custody, “these drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children.”

Several North Texas lawmakers have condemned Sheriff Waybourn’s comments, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has called the comments “appalling.”

Waybourn spoke along with ICE Director Matt Albence about how their agencies are dealing with illegal immigration.

“This morning we had 4,200 inmates. Out of that, seven percent are illegal aliens. They were being held for such offenses of murder, sexual assault of children, about 70 of them. Robbers in there, kidnappers, people who committed arson, and DWI,” Sheriff Waybourn said during the press conference. “Of those people that we have in custody, we know for a fact that 72 percent of them are repeat offenders. So if we have to turn them loose or they get released, they’re coming back to your neighborhood and my neighborhood. These drunks will run over your children, and they will run over my children. If that happens, I know that you would want, and I would want for you. The full force of the law and immigrations is part of that full force.”

He added that he knows many undocumented immigrants cross Texas' southern border looking for "a better day and something better for their family," but "the problem is, the very people they were fleeing, who preyed upon them, came with them."

"That's who we're trying to initially eliminate out of our country," Waybourn said.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President, issued the following statement about Waybourn’s comments:

“It is appalling that a man with a badge and gun like Sheriff Waybourn would make such ignorant and twisted racist statements influenced by his far right-wing ideology. We know that in Texas, the data shows that native-born residents are much more likely to be convicted of a crime than immigrants. This sheriff needs to resign and apologize for his bigoted comments immediately. The domestic terrorist attacks in El Paso and Gilroy have shown that this rhetoric can have deadly consequences."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, whose district includes part of Tarrant County, called those comments “completely unacceptable.”

“These actions are completely unacceptable, let alone by someone who is tasked with protecting and serving our community. There is NOTHING noble about falsely characterizing all immigrants as criminals—the fact is that a majority of research finds that immigrants do not increase crime rates and are less likely to be incarcerated than their native-born peers. The sheriff is simply trying to continue to divide our diverse North Texas community with hateful rhetoric,” he said in a statement.