Tatanisha Jackson murder: Teen charged with fatally shooting woman in South Shore

The Brief A 43-year-old woman was fatally shot at home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday afternoon. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree murder. The victim, Tatanisha Jackson, was a beloved mother, wife, and friend.



Charges were filed after a woman was fatally shot in a home in South Shore on Thursday.

Chicago police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested a few hours after 43-year-old Tatanisha Jackson was shot and killed in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Neighbors told police the gunman kicked in Jackson's back door before the shooting, which happened around 4 p.m.

Jackson was shot four times in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The shooter fled the scene but later turned himself in to the police. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Saturday.

Jackson’s loved ones described her as always smiling and the "life of the party." She had been married for 21 years and was the mother of three sons.