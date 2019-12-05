Teacher killed, another injured in hit-and-run in Orland Park: police

Two women struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Orland Park that left one dead and other seriously injured were teachers leaving a staff holiday party, according to school officials.

Thursday morning, police warned the driver to turn themselves in.

“If you are driver of that vehicle we WILL find you,” Orland Park police wrote on Facebook.

About 8 p.m., the women were walking out of the Square Celt Ale House & Grill near the Orland Park Mall when a driver turned left from the restaurant and struck the women near the curb, Orland Park police chief Tim McCarthy said in a news conference.

They were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where a 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 54-year-old woman was listed in serious condition, police said.

Margaret "Rone" Leja

The women were both teachers at St. Michael School in Orland Park leaving a staff holiday party, the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Archdiocese identified the teacher who died as Rone Leja, and said the other teacher has already been released from the hospital.

The Archdiocese said St. Michael School would open at 9 a.m. Thursday, and that there would be no bus service. Faculty would be meeting privately before classes begin to grieve “the loss of their dear friend and colleague.”

The wanted vehicle was described as light-colored, McCarthy said. He said detectives were examining surveillance video from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orland Park police at 708-349-4111 or crimetips@orlandpark.org.