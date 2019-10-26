Teachers strike negotiations ongoing late Saturday night

Negotiations in the Chicago teachers strike continued late Saturday night, with the teachers union coming out around 11 p.m. to say that productive talks are ongoing.

"We'd like to get a resolution so we can get back to school," said CTU president Jesse Sharkey late Saturday night.

There is no word yet on whether there will be school on Monday.

On Saturday, members of other unions rallied with the teachers at Union Park in a show of solidarity.

The strike has been a huge blow to Chicago public school sports teams. On Saturday, the Jones College Prep cross country team showed up at regionals in Lincoln Park, even though a judge's ruling against their request for an emergency injunction meant they could not run in it.

"It’s just heartbreaking knowing that our state run is ending here," said Jones College Prep senio Ian Bacon.

“It’s just sad to come here and not have the opportunity to run," said senior Leah Murray.