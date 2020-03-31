Teen boy charged in connection with multiple armed robberies: police

A 16-year-old boy was charged Monday in connection with three armed robberies.

The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of drug possession, Chicago police said.

He was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue, after being positively identified by a 39-year-old man as being the person who allegedly flashed a gun and robbed him less than 20 minutes prior in the 1300 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. A weapon was recovered during the arrest.

An investigation later identified him as being the person who allegedly robbed two 7-Eleven stores March 24, the first about 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue and the second about an hour later in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.