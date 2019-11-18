Teen charged after fatally striking 7-year-old Florida boy with vehicle, troopers report

article

A Marion County community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that Bryce Benson, 7, was riding his bike on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon on Friday night when a car driven by a 17-year-old struck the child. Benson died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

FHP said that the teen left the scene of the crash and told his grandfather what happened. Troopers said the teenager’s grandfather contacted police.

The teen has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid and for driving an unregistered vehicle, according to FHP.

