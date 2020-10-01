Teen charged with murder in Austin shooting

A 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another teen Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

Dailon Russel was shot in the abdomen about 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Russel, also 17, died later at Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said.

The teen charged in his murder was taken into custody after the shooting along with another male, police said.

Charges were still pending against the other person in custody.