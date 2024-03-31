Teen critically injured, 3 others hospitalized after Austin sidewalk shooting

A teen is in critical condition and three other men are hospitalized after being gunned down on the sidewalk in Austin.

The shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of N. Lavergne.

Four men were on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to them.

Two suspects got out, pulled guns and started shooting at them, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then got back into their vehicle and headed northbound on Lavergne.

The victims and their injuries are listed below:

16-year-old male shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition

25-year-old man had a graze wound to the right thigh and took himself to West Suburban Hospital. He's in good condition

21-year-old man shot in the groin and took himself to West Suburban Hospital. He's in good condition.

25-year-old man shot in the ankle and took himself to West Suburban hospital. He's in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.