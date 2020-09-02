Teen critically wounded in Logan Square shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot during a struggle over a gun Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, police said.

The teen walked up to a car while holding a gun in an alley about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

A struggle broke out between the teen and a male passenger who took the gun and fired shots at the boy, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect drove off in a red-colored sports car on Wabansia Avenue, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.