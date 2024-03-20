13-year-old boy found with multiple gunshot wounds on Chicago's South Side

A 13-year-old boy was found shot in the back and chest on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

At about 11:55 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was standing outside in the 700 block of East 91st Place when a passenger in an unknown white vehicle began firing in the victim's direction, police said.

The boy was then found in the 9100 block of South Dauphin with two gunshot wounds to the back and one gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

No offenders are in custody.