Teen, uncle drown during Labor Day fishing trip in St. Mary's County

A 15-year-old boy and his uncle drowned Monday during a fishing trip near Greenwell State Park in St. Mary's County.

According to a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources police, officers responded to the park at around noon after receiving reports in reference to a drowning.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy from Montgomery Village, who were family members, walked into the Patuxent River to fish near the park's kayak launch.

The spokesperson says it is believed that the teen and the man may have dropped off of an offshore ledge in that area and drowned.

Officers at the scene performed CPR but were not successful.

At this time, police say they are not releasing the names of the victims.