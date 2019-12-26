Teen wanted in Barnard student death located

article

The NYPD announced Thursday that police had located a teen wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery and stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

"We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation," wrote NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Police had released photos of the teen earlier this week.

Majors, 18, was a first-year student at Barnard. She was walking in Morningside Park on Dec. 11 when several people confronted her, police said. One of them stabbed her, police said, but she managed to stagger up a flight of stairs in the park and then collapsed near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive.

Police have a 13-year-old in custody whom they say confessed to being involved in the incident. He is not accused of actually stabbing Majors but he is being held on felony murder and robbery charges.

