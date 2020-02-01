Teenage boy missing from Gage Park

article

A teenage boy was reported missing Saturday from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Miguel Aranda, 16, was last seen in the 5700 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago police said.

Police described Aranda as a 5-foot-8, 185-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion. He was wearing a brown striped sleeveless shirt, dark jogging pants, a blue Nike backpack and blue RDX gym shoes with a green triangle on them.

Aranda has a birthmark on the lower right side of his back, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.