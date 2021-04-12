Tennessee school shooting: 1 dead, officer shot and injured, Knoxville police say

A school shooting has left one dead and an officer responding to the scene was shot and injured Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Authorities said one male was pronounced dead at the scene while another was "detained for further investigation" after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, which is about four miles from downtown Knoxville.

Police said in a tweet earlier that day that an officer was shot and is among "multiple gunshot victims" that have been reported. The officer’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Authorities said the investigation remained active and were asking residents to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information about a suspect other than stating a male was detained for further investigation.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired. A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening," police wrote.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter that the district will release more information on the shooting as it becomes known.

In the meantime, he said the building has been secured and that students who were not involved have been released to their families.

This story is developing. Please check back for more info.