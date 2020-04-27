Texas restaurants, stores, malls, movie theaters can re-open May 1 at reduced capacity

Texas restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters will be allowed to re-open with restrictions beginning Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that those businesses,along with museums and libraries, will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity across the state starting May 1.

Abbott said his new guidelines supercede any local orders.

The new guidelines are the biggest step yet to re-open parts of the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott also said non-contact sports/activities, like golf courses or tennis centers, will be allowed to resume operating, at reduced capacity.

“It’s time to set a new course,” Abbott said, calling the openings Phase 1.

Counties with five or fewer COVID-19 cases can open businesses at 50 percent capacity.

Phase 2 could come as early as May 18, Abbott said, saying state officials needed two weeks of data to ensure there was not a spike in cases. The businesses opening Friday would be allowed to increase capacity to 50 percent if there was not a second outbreak.

Places like barber shops and salons, bars and gyms were not included in the group of businesses that can re-open on Friday. Doctors advising the Governor have advised against opening those businesses right now. Abbott said he hoped to have those businesses open in mid-May.

Last week, Abbott reopened state parks and allowed doctors to perform nonessential surgeries. On Friday, retailers were allowed to start selling items for curbside pickup.

Abbott's stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 and will not be extended.

Abbott encouraged Texans to wear masks while going out, but said he wouldn't mandate for them to be worn.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

