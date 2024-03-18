Thornwood High School students surprise athletic director with Making A Difference award

A popular high school athletic trainer in south suburban Chicago is being recognized for supporting hundreds of student-athletes.

Maggie Butler is the sole athletic trainer at Thornwood High School in South Holland. She's being honored with the National Making A Difference On AND Off The Field Award.

Butler is the lone athletic trainer for 15 sports and hundreds of student-athletes. She works six days a week keeping students happy and healthy during the school year.

Athletic trainers may be the only true healthcare professional that some student-athletes see due to financial reasons.

Butler has worked with professional and college athletes but says she prefers working with high schoolers because they're still learning and growing.

She will get two sports tickets to see her favorite team play and a check to donate to her favorite local community-based charity.