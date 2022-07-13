Threats made against Bridgeview music festival: police
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Police are monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival.
The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview.
Organizers say a Facebook post targeted at the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence.
The person who made the threat has been identified.
The organizers say additional security will be in place for the Sepember event.