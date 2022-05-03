Three teens charged in recent CTA robberies

Three juveniles are facing charges Tuesday in connection with a series of robberies on the CTA in recent weeks.

A 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Monday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue after police identified them as the people who robbed multiple CTA riders.

The 15-year-old boy is facing two felony charges of robbery. The first robbery was a 33-year-old man on April 13 at the Harrison Red Line station in the South Loop, police said. The boy was also accused of robbing a female on the same day in the 1800 block of West Howard Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of robbery of a person older than 60 and one count of felony robbery. She was accused of robbing a 74-year-old man on March 21 at the Fullerton Red Line station in Lincoln Park.

She was also accused of committing two robberies on April 25. One of her victims was a 28-year-old woman near the Thorndale Red Line stop in Edgewater and the other was a 64-year-old man at the Addison Red Line station in Wrigleyville, police said.

The man was on the platform around 8:45 p.m. when the 15-year-old girl and the 17-year-old boy approached him and demanded his property, police said.

One of them punched the man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the wall, according to officials.

He suffered minor bruising and a cut to his head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

The 17-year-old was also charged in both April 13 robberies.

Chicago politicians and officials have voiced concerns over an increase in crime on the CTA with mayoral challenger Willie Wilson calling on the city to do more.

"You [used to have] people coming from the suburban areas on CTA," Wilson said Monday. "Now, they’re not doing it because they’re afraid of the crime. … A lot of people don’t come to Chicago no more. They don’t even come for tours. I’ve got people who are suburban who are afraid to come. People are afraid. Look how many tax dollars you’re losing just from people who don’t come to Chicago and go elsewhere to shop. You’re defeating yourself right there."

Two months ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. unveiled a plan to "more than double the resources" devoted to unarmed private security guards and "strategically adjust resources" from within the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism to better address shifts in crime patterns" on public transit.

Brown said on that day the additional officers would be divided into teams focusing on gang and drug crimes in response to complaints from "CTA customers that they see drug dealing" and "conflicts associated with gangs."

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.