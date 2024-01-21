Tinley Park police investigate shooting that left 4 dead; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Tinley Park Sunday morning.

Police say four people were killed in what's believed to be a domestic-related shooting. The incident happened in the 7400 block of 173rd around 11:30 a.m.

Officers are in the area investigating. Residents were asked to stay out of the area as they continue to investigate.

The victim's identities were not released. The Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr and the Chief of Police provided an update at 1:45 p.m. They said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is in its early stages.

They did not provide any further details. The Village Manager said there would be another update at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.