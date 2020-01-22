Toddler, 94-year-old man hurt in Burnside fire

article

A toddler and a man were seriously injured in a fire Wednesday in Burnside on the South Side.

Crews were called to the fire at 4:29 p.m. in a two-story building in the 700 block of East 91st Street, according to Chicago police.

A 2-year-old boy who suffered burns was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said the child is in serious condition.

A 94-year-old man also suffered burns and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police and fire officials.

No one else was found in the building, according to the fire department. Other children live in the home, but were away at the time of the fire.

Ten residents were displaced as a result of the blaze, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.