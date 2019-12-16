Toddler killed, woman wounded in Gary shooting: police

A 4-year-old boy was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Monday in Gary, Indiana, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue for reports of someone firing gunshots into a home from outside, Gary police said.

The found the child inside with a gunshot wound, along with a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and grazed in the face, police said.

Both of them were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6947.