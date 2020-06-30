Toddler shot in the chest on Chicago's South Side: fire officials

Fire officials confirm to FOX 32 that a toddler, possibly as young as 3-years-old, was shot in the chest Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. at Damen and 70th in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The young girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “serious but stable” condition, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

In the last week, six Chicago children have been killed by gun violence.