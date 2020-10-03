Track switching problems halt Brown Line trains at Western

article

Track problems disrupted CTA Brown Line service Monday in Lincoln Square on the Northwest Side.

Trains were halted about 5:10 a.m. because of track switching problems near the Western station, 4648 N. Western Ave., according to service alerts from the CTA.

As of 6 a.m., trains were running again between Belmont and the Loop, the CTA said. Limited service is also operating between Western and Southport on the Loop-bound side of the tracks. Shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service between Kimball and Southport.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Brown line service was already suspended between Western and Kimball because of planned track improvement work, according to the CTA. The work will last through 4 a.m. Monday.

Shuttle buses are slated to make all stops between Western and Kimball and connect to the Lawrence bus at Rockwell, Sacramento and Kedzie, the CTA said.