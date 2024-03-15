Triple shooting in NW Indiana: 2 people killed, 1 in critical condition

Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting at a home in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street, in unincorporated Griffith.

When Lake County deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Of the victims, two have died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

The third victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, deputies say.

No arrests have yet been made, but there is no safety threat to residents in the area. Further details on what led to the shooting are limited.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.