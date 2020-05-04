Truck driver from River Grove killed in I-80 crash near Morris

A man died in a crash Sunday night after a driver attempted merging from the shoulder of I-80 near Morris in Grundy County.

Brandon E. Heard, of River Grove, was driving a semitrailer near Brisbin Road about 11:50 p.m. when he rear-ended a Jeep pulling into traffic from the shoulder, according to a statement from Illinois state police.

Heard, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A passenger of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

State police originally reported he had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The 20-year-old driver of Jeep suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down until 2:05 p.m., state police said.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.