Trump impeachment inquiry: Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to testify in day 2 of public hearings

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled from her post will testify Friday in the second day of historic impeachment hearings to consider the removal of America’s 45th president.

Marie Yovanovitch, who served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 until May of this year, was seen as a tough ambassador at a time when the U.S. was trying to root out corruption in the young democracy.

She was abruptly recalled from Ukraine by President Donald Trump last spring after what others would testify was a smear campaign against her.

Known as “Masha,” Yovanovitch previously testified on Oct. 11 during her closed-door deposition that she was told that people were "looking to hurt" her. One senior Ukraine official said she needed to "watch my back."

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Yovanovitch and others have described Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, as leading what one called an “irregular channel” outside the diplomatic mainstream of U.S.-Ukraine relations. When asked during her deposition if anyone at the State Department who was alerted to Giuliani’s role tried to stop him, she testified, “I don’t think they felt they could.”

Yovanovitch had twice served as an ambassador — to the Kyrgyz Republic and to Armenia — before being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The career diplomat has served both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Yovanovitch will appear before the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The impeachment inquiry is centered on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that first came to attention when an anonymous government whistleblower filed a complaint.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a “favor,” according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding military aid from Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday brushed aside the Latin phrase “quid pro quo” that Democrats have been using to describe Trump’s actions with a more colloquial one: Bribery.

“Quid pro quo: Bribery,” Pelosi said about Trump’s July phone call with the new Ukrainian president. Trump says the call was perfect.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections,” Pelosi said. “That’s bribery.”

It’s also spelled out in the Constitution as one of the possible grounds for impeachment — “treason, bribery or other and high crimes and misdemeanors.” But there's no consensus yet that Trump's actions at the heart of the inquiry meet that threshold.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a member of the Intelligence Committee conducting the hearings, explained the shift: “English words are easier to understand than Latin words."

During Wednesday’s hearing, William Taylor, the highest-ranking U.S. official in Ukraine who replaced Yovanovitch, testified that another State Department witness overheard Trump asking about “the investigations” the day after his phone call with Zelensky. Taylor said he learned of Trump’s phone call with the ambassador only in recent days.

The president denied the revelations, telling reporters at the White House: “First I’ve heard of it.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that a second U.S. Embassy official also overheard Trump’s conversation.

Taylor and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department, testified together in the first day of the public hearings and described confusion both within the U.S. government and in Ukraine about what Trump wanted from Kyiv.

They testified in defense of Yovanavitch, about the dangers of abandoning Ukraine as it faces Russia, and of what Taylor called an “irregular channel” of foreign policy orchestrated by the president’s lawyer and carried out by other Trump allies.

Ukraine, a young democracy with a hostile Russia at its border, is relying on the U.S. as it reaches to the West.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.