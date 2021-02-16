Trump Plaza Hotel set to be imploded Wednesday

It's the final hours for the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The building, which was onced owned by former President Donald Trump, will be imploded at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

While the public is asked to avoid the downtown area, officials have made Bader Field available for the public to attend and view the demolition.

It has been closed since 2014 and has been in a debilitated state ever since, which has necessitated its demolition.

Future plans for the site have not yet been announced.

