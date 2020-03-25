Two Circuit Court of Cook County employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Circuit Court of Cook County employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

The employees are: an adult probation department employee working on the lower level of the Leighton Criminal Court Building and an office of the chief judge employee working on the 23rd floor of the Daley Center, the chief judge’s office said in a statement.

Both reported they were asymptomatic when they last reported for work March 13, officials said.

The areas where the two employees worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with the pair while at work will be notified, officials said.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 330 new cases have been added to the state’s total, bringing the Illinois tally to 1,865 cases. So far, 19 people have died from the outbreak in Illinois.