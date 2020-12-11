Two young girls killed in suburban house fire, four adults injured

Two girls, ages five and eight, have been killed in a suburban house fire in Lake County, Ingleside fire officials say.

Four adults were also injured in the fire and have been transported to the hospital.

"When we arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames from the first floor and second floor. The fire started coming out of the attic and roof area as well," said Ingleside Deputy Fire Chief Ed Lescher. "As soon as we arrived on the scene, we realized we had three victims in the front yard."

All three victims had smoke inhalation and burn injuries, Lescher said.

"We were also advised that there was still another woman inside the house as well as two children still inside the house," said Lescher.

When fire officials entered the house, they were able to locate the adult woman. After pulling her out of the house, they went to go back in, when the entire back of the house was engulfed in flames.

After several attempts and utilizing defensive tactics, fire officials were able to locate the two children in the house, who were unfortunately deceased.

"When I talked to one of the homeowners in the front yard, they said there was a female and two children in the house as well, so it is very taxing on our crews and very stressful," said Lescher.

The girls were identified as Autumn Evans, 5, and Elizabeth Evans, 8, by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate both girls died from smoke inhalation, the coroner’s office said.

“We have been in close contact with the Evans family,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to them. This is truly a tragedy.”

At this time it is unknown how the fire started. It is currently under investigation.