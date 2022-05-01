Two men shot and wounded in Chicago's Loop

Two men were shot and wounded in Chicago's Loop on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were in an alley near Wabash and Washington around 5 p.m. when they were shot.

The crime scene was just a couple hundred feet from the Chicago Theater, where people were already arriving for the "Letterkenny Live" comedy show.

The 27-year-old victim was shot in the hand and hospitalized in good condition.

The 55-year-old victim was shot in the head and hospitalized in fair condition.

