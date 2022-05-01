Two men shot and wounded in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in Chicago's Loop on Sunday afternoon.
The victims were in an alley near Wabash and Washington around 5 p.m. when they were shot.
The crime scene was just a couple hundred feet from the Chicago Theater, where people were already arriving for the "Letterkenny Live" comedy show.
The 27-year-old victim was shot in the hand and hospitalized in good condition.
The 55-year-old victim was shot in the head and hospitalized in fair condition.
