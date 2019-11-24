UIC student found dead in parking garage was victim of foul play, and a person of interest is in custody

article

The young woman found dead at the University of Illinois-Chicago was the victim of foul play, and there is a person of interest in custody.

Ruth George, 19, was found dead in a car in a UIC parking garage on Sunday morning.

Police say that her family had reported her missing and that they had not heard from her since Friday evening. Police and relatives found the car in the garage, with George unresponsive in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said she was along when she entered the Halsted Street parking garage on Nov. 23 at 1:35 a.m. A person of interest entered the garage shortly after her.