University of Chicago Medical Center nurses call off strike after tentative agreement reached

The representatives from the University of Chicago Medical Center and the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United have reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to Chief Nursing Officer Debra Albert.

Tuesday's planned strike by the nurses has now been called off.

Both sides have been hoping to come to an agreement since March on a contract "that not only recognizes the valuable contributions our nurses make to our organization, but also ensures UCMC remains at the forefront of medical care and scientific research for years to come," according to a statement by Albert.

A similar strike was held by the nurses in September, before an agreement was reached after a total of five days.

