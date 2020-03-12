University of Chicago moves all classes to remote learning for spring quarter

article

All undergraduate and graduate classes at the University of Chicago will be moved to remote learning for the spring quarter in lieu of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials announced Thursday.

The spring quarter begins March 30. Residence halls will remain open until the end of winter quarter, according to an email from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee. Financial aid and stipends will also remain uninterrupted.

The email also stated that the University of Chicago Medical Center will remain open.

"We do not take these important temporary measures lightly," a statement from the university reads. "The University has a profound responsibility for the health and well-being of our campus community as well as that of our broader community on Chicago’s South Side. We have an obligation to our colleagues, our neighbors, and our city to take all reasonable steps to prevent the spread of the disease."

The University of Chicago joins a growing list of schools canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus. On Wednesday, the University of Illinois, Illinois State University, DePaul and Northwestern all announced plans to suspend in-person classes.

For more updates, check out the University of Chicago coronavirus website here.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.