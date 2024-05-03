University of Chicago urges students to avoid quad after reports of physical altercations

The University of Chicago alerted students Friday afternoon to avoid the quad area after reports of several physical altercations.

This comes after the president of the university released a statement saying that the pro-Palestinian encampment on the main quadrangle could not continue.

In his statement, the university president said, in part:

"Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount. The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working with them, despite UChicago being an institution that allows for many ways to express views."

The protesters said that the university had engaged in insincere negotiations.

Similar protests are occurring at other campuses, including Northwestern University and DePaul, where the demonstrators are currently maintaining peace.

Northwestern recently reached a resolution with their protesters just last week.