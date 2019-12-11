Unmarked Robbins police car stolen outside Midlothian McDonald’s

An unmarked Robbins police squad car was stolen Wednesday outside a McDonald’s in south suburban Midlothian.

A Robbins police officer left the unmarked silver 2000 Chevrolet Impala running about 10:45 a.m. while he ran in to buy lunch at the restaurant at 14601 S. Pulaski Road, according to Robbins spokesman Sean Howard.

While the officer was inside, two females got in and drove off, Howard said.

Howard said it is “pretty standard” procedure for officers to leave vehicles running while entering an establishment to buy food in case they need to quickly return to the vehicle and drive away in the event of an emergency.

Investigators think the car is still in the Midlothian area and do not believe the suspects were aware they were taking a police car, according to Howard. He said the car is “totally unmarked” and has no lights, siren, police computer, weapons or badge inside.

“There’s nothing inside the car that would indicate that it’s a police vehicle,” Howard said.

The theft was recorded on security cameras at the McDonald’s and police are reviewing the video, Howard said.