Utah added, 6 states removed from Chicago's travel order

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday six states have been removed from the city's travel order and the addition of Utah

Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas were removed from the list of states on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Sixteen states are currently on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.

Violators of the order are threatened with fines of between $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.

