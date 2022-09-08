Uvalde Memorial Park shooting: At least 2 injured just miles away from Robb Elementary School

article

The Uvalde Police Department is investigating an evening shooting that occurred less than two miles away from the site of the deadly May mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Details are very limited, but we've learned from authorities that at least two people were shot at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m.

Texas DPS said on Twitter that they were working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff's Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park.

No other details have been released at this time.

This shooting is not connected to the shooting that occurred back in May.

LATEST UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING COVERAGE

This latest shooting comes as students just returned to the classroom on Tuesday following the deadly mass shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.