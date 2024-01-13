Expand / Collapse search
Sweet revenge on Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach, rat after your ex for a good cause

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

If you're looking to get back at your ex on Valentine's Day, a Texas zoo is offering an activity that could help heal your heartbreak.

The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its "Cry Me a Cockroach" Valentine's Day fundraiser that's sparked interest across the country each year. 

This time, there's a new twist! You can choose from a cockroach, a rat or a veggie to name after your ex or not-so-special someone. 

Once you make a donation and choose one of the three options, the zoo will feed the roach, rat or veggie to an animal and show the feeding frenzy on their social media pages. 

"… San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident," the zoo said in a statement. "This fundraiser received international attention last year. This year, it promises to be even more sensational." 

You must be 18 years old or older to participate, according to the zoo. 

If you do decide to take part, you can choose a $5, $10, or $25 donation. All the proceeds will go toward the zoo's initiatives for wildlife preservation. 

Participants will also receive a digital Valentine's Day card from the zoo after signing up.

To learn more about the fundraiser, or to sign up, follow this link. 