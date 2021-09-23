Owner reunited with dogs after doggie daycare van was stolen from Lake View with pets inside

Three dogs have been returned to their owners after someone stole a doggie daycare van with them in it in Lake View Thursday afternoon.

The van was stolen around 230 p.m. in the alley behind "Dogaholics" along Southport Avenue.

"Our driver loaded the dogs into the back, closed the door, went to grab keys, was gone for 30 seconds, as he came out, the van was starting to drive away," said Ben Montgomery, the General Manager of Dogaholics.

The driver was taking the dogs to their owner, about six minutes away from the doggy daycare.

"It’s kinda a shock and a little bit of horror", says Ron Levitt, owner of the dogs.

Levitt said his family was devastated.

Pappy and Stella are 6-years-old and are both German Shorthaired Pointers.

Keith is a one-year-old Great Dane and described as very sensitive and loving.

"Our hope is whoever took this van knows that these dogs are good dogs and should be returned to us," said Levitt.

The area is a huge dog community.

Dogaholics has maintained the location for 10 years and said they have never had anything like this happen before.

The Levitt family was offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of all three dogs, no questions asked.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday night, the owners said the dogs were returned.