Vehicle hits, kills man refilling gas tank of relative’s car on I-57; another seriously hurt

A man was killed and another seriously injured Thursday while refilling the gas tank of a relative’s car on I-57 in the south suburbs, police say.

A woman’s car ran out of gas Thursday morning on the ramp from northbound I-57 to westbound I-80, Illinois State Police said.

She called her relatives, who met her on the expressway shoulder about 7 a.m., state police said.

While refilling the tank, a driver lost control on the ramp and crashed into the car the two male relatives, state police said. The woman was uninjured.

Both men were taken in serious condition to hospitals, where one of them died, state police said.

All, northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at I-80 until about 10:10 a.m., according to state police.

The driver who struck them stayed at the scene and has been cooperative, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.