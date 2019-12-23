Vehicle with children inside stolen in West Rogers Park: police

No one was injured after a vehicle with three kids inside was stolen Sunday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

A 49-year-old man left his 2019 Toyota Highlander running about 11:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Devon Avenue, Chicago police said. Inside were his three children, a nine-year-old boy and two girls, ages four and 16.

Two male suspects drove up in a 2011 black Toyota Camry which was possibly stolen earlier from the 6300 block of North Maplewood Avenue, police said. The passenger got out of the Camry, went into the Highlander and fled with the kids inside.

He drove to the 3500 block of North Devon where he got out of the Highlander and back into the Camry, police said. Both suspects fled the scene.

About 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers saw the Camry at a gas station in the 4200 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said. Four people in the vehicle were taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, police said.

No one was injured, and the children were reunited with their father, police said.

No arrests have been made, and Area North detectives are investigating.