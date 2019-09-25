Video shows gunman shooting Chicago convenience store clerk

A person suspected in a shooting at a Marquette Park convenience store was arrested Wednesday by a SWAT team after barricading himself inside a home a few blocks away.

Paramedics were called about 2:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim at the JJ Peppers, 7101 S. Kedzie Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is now in stable condition.

Police said the gunman walked into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the 50-year-old clerk behind the counter, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect ran into a home in the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue and barricaded himself inside, according to police. He was arrested without incident around 5 p.m. after a standoff.

Area Central detectives are investigating.