Video shows migrants locked out of Chicago police station

A new video taken by FOX 32 Chicago Wednesday afternoon shows migrants locked out of the 1st District Chicago Police Station.

Outside the police station located on 17th and State, mattresses, furniture, carpets and personal belongings were crammed across the sidewalk.

The doors were locked, and the lobby was empty.

A migrant from Venezuela said he traveled for 69 days across nine countries to get here.

He has been staying in the lobby of the police station but says Wednesday morning, officials closed down the lobby.

He said migrants were told to move all of their belongings outside and a portable toilet was placed on the sidewalk.

This incident comes after FOX 32 was told conditions in the district's bathroom had become unsanitary.

The migrant we spoke to also said most of the families that were staying there were moved, however, it's unclear where.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to city officials about where the migrants who remain there are supposed to go. We have not yet heard back.

Several police stations around the city have been housing migrants as the city struggles to find shelter for the thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived in Chicago since last year.

Latest data from city officials shows Chicago shelters housing more than 9,800 migrants, while more than 3,000 still await placement. More than 17,000 migrants have come to Chicago since last August.

Protesters continue to call on the city to have more transparency for residents as schools, fieldhouses, hotels and other buildings continue to turn into temporary shelters for migrants.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office says they're doing everything they can to help the migrants and the community at the same time.