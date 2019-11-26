Video shows school bus driver in Aurora drinking beer while picking up students

Police in Aurora have arrested and charged a school bus driver after video shows her purchasing beer and drinking it while picking up students during a morning bus route.

On Nov. 15, a First Student Bus Company manager reported the incident to the Aurora Police Department after learning from East Aurora School District 131 that the driver purchased beer from a store before driving away in a school bus, according to Aurora police. The store manager who sold the beer initially alerted East Aurora School District 131.

A video of the incident shows the driver place the beer can into a brown paper bag and drink from it while driving elementary school children on the bus.

(Photo credit: Aurora PD)

In total, 32 students were on the bus while the driver was drinking beer, police said.

The driver, 44-year-old Michelle Passley, was later arrested and charged with endangering the life/health of a child.

The school district says they contract First Student for bussing services, meaning the bus driver is not an employee of the district.