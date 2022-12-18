Video shows suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning.

According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m.

The victim was struck in the ear and the eye. He heard multiple shots but was unable to give further details, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

A description of a possible offender was provided by a witness. Officers located a male matching the description and recovered a handgun.

The offender was placed in custody, but upon further investigation, the individual was released without charges.

Police then issued a community alert Sunday night picturing the offender who is wanted in connection to this shooting.



