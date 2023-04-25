Videos released by Chicago's police oversight agency shows use of force incident at Midway Airport

Chicago's police oversight agency released video and other materials Tuesday in connection to a use of force incident that occurred at Midway International Airport in February.

Around 11 p.m. on Feb. 23, a Southwest employee informed a Chicago police officer, who was on routine patrol, that a homeless person was drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers near Baggage Claim 6 at Midway International Airport, according to the initial police report.

The officer located the individual and asked them to leave the airport when a confrontation ensued, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

The officer could be seen on airport surveillance kicking the individual's bag and then striking them with a police radio.

The individual requested an ambulance and was taken to an area hospital for treatment due to sustaining a laceration to their head, COPA said.

No additional information was provided by COPA at this time.