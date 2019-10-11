Village Manager of Oak Lawn left scene after crashing into pedestrian: police

article

The Village Manager of Oak Lawn allegedly left the scene of a crash Thursday night after hitting a pedestrian in a city vehicle in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Harlem Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago Ridge police.

The struck pedestrian was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. The victim’s age, gender and condition were not immediately released.

Oak Lawn police released a statement early Friday acknowledging that Oak Lawn Village Manager Larry Deetjen had been driving a municipal vehicle involved in the crash.

Oak Lawn police said they were notified of the crash Friday night and that the vehicle involved belonged to the Village of Oak Lawn.

After Oak Lawn police identified Deetjen as the driver, Chicago Ridge police “spoke with Mr. Deetjen who cooperated with the investigation,” Oak Lawn police said.

“This matter is currently under investigation by [Chicago Ridge police] and Oak Lawn is fully cooperating with this investigation,” according to the statement.

Deetjen could did not immediately respond to a request for comment.