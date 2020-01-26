Visitor from Michigan told family he was lost in Chicago, his phone almost dead - then he vanished

article

A man who arrived in Chicago Thursday from Michigan was reported missing after he told his family he was lost and that his phone was losing power.

Jontarius Scurry, 26, was last heard from after he arrived to a bus station in Chicago, according to Chicago police. He told his family he got lost after leaving the station, and that his phone’s battery was almost dead.

Scurry is a 5-foot-6, 130-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, gym shoes and a black backpack when he went missing.

Scurry may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.